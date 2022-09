A missing 3-year-old girl was found safe Sunday.

The Moline Police Department posted on Facebook saying the girl was found and returned to her family.

She originally went missing around 6 p.m. in the area of 48th Street Place and 18th Avenue.

In just a few hours, the department’s post asking for help was shared nearly 1,000 times and a search party gathered in Moline to help.

Police said everyone who helped return this girl to her family are “rock stars.”