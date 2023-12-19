More than 700 people responded to a survey conducted by Renew Moline, and their answers will help guide the city in developing its riverfront.

Some of the biggest priorities include safer pedestrian environments along the riverfront, with more amenities to influence more walking and biking in downtown Moline. Other priorities include more restaurants, along with a heavy focus on nature-walking in the area.

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

The organization and the city will now use the answers to come up with a long-term plan for the riverfront.

“It really helps us get a regional picture of what people think this area should look like and I think that’s very welcomed,” says Renew Moline President Alexandria Elias. “People are very fond of the river and they may not know exactly how to celebrate it, but they know that it’s special. They know it makes our community special and they want to celebrate it.”

“We’re really looking forward to making sure that the place that we are creating is for everyone,” says Elias. “Regardless of physical abilities, income, all of the things, this is going to be a place for everyone, and I know the city is very focused on that,”

Renew Moline, Inc. is an award-winning, non-profit economic development organization devoted to the development of the City of Moline.