The Moline High School (MHS) History Club is one of fiver chapters in the country to be recognized as a National History Club of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.

This recognition from the National History Club, Inc. (NHC) is the second time that the MHS History Club has been recognized, first receiving the honor in 2018. The NHC Selection Committee referenced the MHS History Club’s activities as one of the reasons they were chosen to be recognized.

According to a release from Moline High School, here are some of the accomplishments in 2022-2023 that earned the MHS History Club the honor:

Partnering with the Moline Breakfast Optimist club to raise hundreds of flags on

the five flag days in the Moline community. Creating exhibits and presentations to over 1,000 Moline High School students

grades 9-12 on careers that involve social studies. Creating displays at Moline High School to celebrate African-American History,

Women’s History and Asian-American Pacific Islander history months. Fundraising and obtaining primary documents and resources for the “Hands on

History” program in the MHS History lab. Bringing in local historians and guest speakers for Moline High School and club. Participating with the MHS Green Moline Club on a campus cleanup day in

celebration of Earth Day.

Moline High School History Club (Trent Lamphier)

Moline High School History Club (Trent Lamphier)

Moline High School History Club (Trent Lamphier)

The MHS History Club currently has 80 student members and was created during the 2017-2018 school year to encourage the study of history, inspire students to interact with their past and encourage service activities. Under sponsorship of Trent Lamphier, a National Board Certified history teacher and Social Studies Department Chair for Moline High School, the club created a history lab at Moline High School in March 2018 to create a hands-on learning space for history, making it a personal and engaging experience for students. The lab features exhibits from the Industrial Revolution to WWI exhibits and artifacts from World War II, Cold War, Civil Rights and

an opportunity for students to experience the evolution of gaming from the 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s.

For more information, click here.

