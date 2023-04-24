The Moline Water Division has announced annual spring hydrant flushing will begin Monday, May 1.

According to a release, hydrant flushing will be happening between 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on weekdays. Water Division personnel will verify proper operation of more than 2,500 fire hydrants in Moline during the flushing operation. The operation also serves to remove deposits and sediment that can build up in water mains and cause issues.

This map gives approximate dates of when hydrant flushing will occur:

(City of Moline)

The program is scheduled to last for approximately four weeks. Customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in their water for a short time following hydrant flushing. Generally, this will clear up by running water from a cold-water tap for a few minutes. The water is considered safe to use during this time, but customers should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is being conducted in their areas.

For more information, click here or call the Water Plant at (309) 524-2300.