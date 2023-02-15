Last summer’s Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration was a success, and city leaders want to make it an annual party featuring music and art in the heart of downtown Moline.

But there’s a catch. “Moline 150” referred to the city’s 150th birthday, so the city is asking the public to help come up with a new permanent name for the big event.

A scene from Moline’s 150th sequicentennial celebration on River Drive, in August 2022.

The person who nominates the eventual winner will receive a VIP package to the 2023 festival, whatever it might be called. To submit your ideas and answer a few questions about how to improve the event, visit the city website HERE.