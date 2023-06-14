With Independence Day and summer celebrations coming up, the City of Moline reminds its residents and visitors that it is illegal to use of certain types of fireworks without a permit.

In Moline, the only allowable home fireworks are sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs and snaps. According to a release, examples of illegal fireworks in Moline include the following:

skyrockets

bottle rockets

roman candles

mortars

M-100’s

M-80’s

cherry bombs

firecrackers

helicopters

The use of these types of fireworks without a permit is illegal. For information on approved and prohibited fireworks in Illinois, click here.

“We encourage all residents of Moline to leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said. “Not only is their use illegal, they are also a fire hazard, frighten pets and can trigger citizens suffering from post-traumatic stress.”

“The Moline Police Department receives over 100 complaints about fireworks every year around the Fourth of July,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. “Fireworks are not only dangerous, but are disruptive. We understand everyone wants to have fun, but there are dozens of organized fireworks displays free of charge and fun for everyone.”

Despite home fireworks remaining illegal in Illinois, use and injuries have increased in recent years. According to State of Illinois statistics, healthcare facilities reported 120 instances of people injured by fireworks during the 2022 seasonal reporting period, and approximately one-third of all injured persons suffered multiple injuries.

For more information, click here.