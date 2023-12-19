Moline leaders have a general idea what development projects residents want to see along the riverfront, thanks to a survey put out by the city.

More than 700 people responded with their opinions about the riverfront to Renew Moline. Some of the biggest priorities people mentioned are having a pedestrian-friendly environment and more amenities like restaurants. The organization and Moline will now use the answers to come up with long-term plans.

Renew Moline says there will be another chance to share ideas in February, and consultants hired by the city will present their design concept in April.