The Moline Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire June 22.

Upon arrival around 5:26 p.m. to the residence in the 1900 block of 3rd St., the first arriving fire company reported an unattached garage with smoke and flames coming from the building. No occupants were in the garage at that time. According to a release, the fire company began an aggressive attack of the garage and were assisted by arriving fire companies with water supply and extinguishment of the fire. An additional fire company protected a structure that was close to the fire. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes with crews remaining one hour to complete overhaul and search for hidden fire still burning.

No residents were displaced from the fire, and no injuries were reported. Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Further assistance was provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy also assisted.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.