Established and new comic book fans came on a quest to the Moline Public Library to discover new comic book titles and old favorite for Free Comic Book Day. Attendees enjoyed fun with some surprise characters and arts and crafts, and there was something for everyone in the family. Additionally, this was the final day for voting for the library’s ‘Comic Celebration’ art contest.

2023 Free Comic Book Day at Moline Public Library (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)



Free Comic Book Day is the biggest event in the comic book industry, a single day when participating shops and libraries give away select comic books for free, founded on the belief that for every person out there, there’s a comic book they’ll love.