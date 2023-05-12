Hurry, hurry, step right up, as a community comes together for a Carnival For A Cure!

Pour For A Cause will be transforming into a Carnival For A Cure for Taylor Jacques. Jacques, an area ICU nurse, was originally diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in 2021. After intense chemotherapy, she reached complete remission. However, in March 2023, Jacques’s numbers showed she had a total relapse of AML. She is receiving treatment at the University of Iowa, with hopes of a successful bone marrow match and transplant.

Taylor Jacques (photo submitted)

Enjoy carnival games, raffles, food trucks and more as Pour Bros. will donate 10% of sales during the event directly to Jacques to help with her medical journey. Carnival For A Cure for Taylor Jacques is Wednesday, May 17, 3:00-11:45 p.m. at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, located at 1209 4th Ave., Moline. For more information, click here.