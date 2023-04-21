Are you ready to take the challenge of 30 miles in 30 days with your perfect pooch?

Moline Parks and Recreation invites you to walk or run for Paws in Motion. This is a great opportunity for you and your four-legged friend to get out for exercise, while exploring your neighborhoods and getting some fresh air. Paws in Motion is the next event in the 2023 Mile Club Series, and it couldn’t be easier! Register for the challenge, complete your miles within the 30-day period, turn in your log and earn a Mile Club t-shirt!

Paws in Motion runs May 1-30. Register here by May 1 at 3:30 p.m. For more information, click here.