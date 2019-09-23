Moline’s city admin leaves

The City of Moline will again be searching for a new city administrator.

After about five months on the job, Lisa Kotter is resigning from the position.

The city council will be discussing the departure during Tuesday’s meeting.

Kotter submitted her letter of resignation to Moline’s mayor on Sunday.

Moline’s Public Works Director J.D. Schulte will serve as the interim city administrator until a full-time replacement is hired.

Kotter joined the city of Moline from Geneseo where she also served as city administrator.