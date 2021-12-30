Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood awards four homes with prizes for holiday decorating

One of the winning homes in the first Floreciente Neighborhood holiday decorating contest.

The City of Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood just completed its first-ever holiday decorating contest.

The organizers were excited about the response from residents — about 45 homes across the neighborhood (between 1st and 12th streets, and Railroad Avenue to 7th Avenue) added some type of decoration to their properties. There were no special rules or qualifications to follow, and the contest was announced the week of Thanksgiving.

Scott Williams and Alvaro Macias, the two City of Moline Aldermen who represent the neighborhood, served as judges for the contest.

“The Floreciente Board was looking for a holiday event that was COVID-friendly,” Susana Aguilar, co-chair of the Floreciente Association Board, said Thursday. “We were surprised at the response from residents. It was fun to see the variety of decorations that were used, including lights, inflatables, and other seasonal options.”

Another of the winning homes in the holiday decorating contest.

Many families have put up holiday decorations for years, and the contest was a way to encourage more people to get involved, she said, noting the activity was promoted on flyers in local businesses and social media.

“We really did get a good reaction,” Aguilar said. “The aldermen were really happy about it.”

Four homes were chosen as winners — with each receiving a $25 gift card as a prize. The winning homes are located on Railroad, 4th and 7th avenues (homeowners didn’t want to give out their specific addresses). A “Neighbor of the Month” sign was also placed on each property, and most decorations are expected to stay up through Jan. 6, Aguilar said.

Due to the popularity of the contest, neighborhood organizers plan to hold the contest again next year, and get more people to participate, she said.

A mural in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood, on 6th Avenue.

The Floreciente Neighborhood (which includes a sizable Latino population) is located in the northwest corner of Moline, and the neighborhood association manages a variety of programs, including family-friendly activities and events, beautification projects, and annual fundraisers.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.