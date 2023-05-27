The next event in Moline’s 2023 Mile Club Series is a duel.

Challenge a family member, friend, coworker, social media friend or whomever you choose, to

get your miles done first. You can walk, jog, run, bike – whatever activity you enjoy – just get your

miles in before your challenger.

Register for the challenge, log your miles within the 30-day period, turn in your mile log before the deadline and earn your T-shirt.

The Duel is from June 1-30. Registration deadline is 3:30 p.m. May 31. The fee is $15 per person. Call 309-524-2424 or click here for details and to sign up.

