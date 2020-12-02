Moline’s new safety campaign shines a lot on preventing structure fires

Avoiding fires during the holidays has the attention of the Moline Fire Department. It’s part of a fire safety campaign called “Keep.”

All four stations have a wreath with red bulbs on display in front of them. Anytime there’s a structure fire in Moline, a bulb will change from red to white. It’s the second year the department’s been part of the initiative.

“I believe it’s a good reminder to the residents of Moline,” said Deputy Cheif Steve Regenwether. “Last year, I believe we switched out three or four bulbs during the month of December. We would like to cut that down again this year.”

The wreaths will stay up through New Year’s Day.