Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund raises more than $125,000 for children’s mental health

A memorial fund created in honor of Mollie Tibbetts has raised more than $125,000 over the past three years.

The money raised helps draw awareness about mental health of children. It also provides art and music therapy for children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Mollie’s mom, Laura Calderwood, has been helpful in what the funds can go towards.

“Whenever we have a need come up, we sort of go to Laura and we sort of say here’s what we’re facing and you know she’s very very supportive, has allowed us to use funds to purchase ipods to do music therapy on the unit, for supplies that are needed, for gifts at the time of the holidays because it’s a really hard time when there’s a holiday and you’re having a mental health crisis,” said Hanna Stevens, University of Iowa director of the division of child and adolescent psychiatry.

Stevens said the kids even write Christmas cards to Laura because of how tough the holidays can be.

