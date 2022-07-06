The “Molly in Denali” PBS Kids series airs on WQPT weekdays at 11 a.m.

WQPT Quad Cities PBS is bringing Molly of Denali to area libraries July 11 through 15.

“Molly of Denali” is an animated children’s television series that airs on WQPT at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The program was created by Dorothea Gillim and Kathy Waugh and produced by Atomic Cartoons and WGBH Kids for PBS Kids and CBC Kids.

The series is the first American nationally distributed children’s show to feature an Alaska Native as the lead character. The series won a Peabody Award in the Children’s/Youth category in 2020.

Molly will be appearing at the following libraries:

Moline Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m.

Maquoketa Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m.

Macomb Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Geneseo Public Library from 10 to 11 a.m.

These events are free and open to the public. For more information on the series, click HERE.