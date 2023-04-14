The Sherrard and Rockridge FFA chapters and the Gray Matters Collective are teaming up for the fourth-annual “Mom Friend Project,” a suicide prevention and awareness fundraiser this Saturday, April 15, 2 to 5 p.m. at Rockridge High School (14110 134th Ave. W, Taylor Ridge).

There will be a speaker and several activities, including bingo, bags, crafts for kids, rock painting, a silent auction, and more. Chick-Fil-A and Culver’s frozen custard will be available for purchase.

Money raised will be split between the two schools and used to support suicide awareness and prevention.

The Sherrard and Rockridge FFA chapters meet periodically to collaboratively plan the annual Mom Friend Project fundraiser event for suicide prevention and awareness.

“Agriculture has one of the worst suicide rates, so I think for the FFA to do it, it shows we do support both the awareness and prevention of suicide by students and people involved with agriculture, but the whole concept of mental health for them,” Sherrard FFA president and sophomore Levi Schurr said in a press release. “We want to show people we do support them. We are here to talk.”

“I think everybody should be recognized for what they’re going through — everybody should be treated like they’re amazing, because they are,” said freshman and FFA historian Hannah Schmidt.

The Mom Friend Project began as a way to raise awareness for teen suicide following the tragic loss of Alyn Hall, Sherrard junior, in the fall of 2018.

Sherrard and Rockridge FFA chapters teamed up for a suicide prevention and awareness fundraiser in April 2022, including the Rockridge Gray Matters chapter in attendance to share resources, inspirational messages, and provide a safe space for others.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988, call or text for 24/7, for confidential support for people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress. Text ‘HOME’ to 741741 to connect with a volunteer Crisis Counselor through The Crisis Text Line for free 24/7 support.

For more information on the Gray Matters Collective, visit its website HERE.