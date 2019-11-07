Mom of student attacked at Davenport West advocating for change

The mom of the student attacked at Davenport West High School Monday is advocating for change to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Protocols are going to need to be looked at,” said Theresa Wallenhorst. “There’s going to need to be changes and training and I plan to be involved in that in every school in this district.”

She said she wants more training at every school level to help fix the problem of violence in schools.

“It is an epidemic and it needs to be addressed,” she said.

A Facebook fundraiser has been started to help pay for Charlie’s medical expenses.

“There is good out there and I believe that,” Wallenhorst said.

Charlie has every intention to return back to Davenport West High School.

“I told him, I said you can open enroll anywhere, and he says, no mom I’m going back to West, that’s where my friends are.”

He can return to school as early as November 18.

Another way to help the family is to donate to their Dupaco Community Credit Union at 3299 Hillcrest Road PO Box 179 Dubuque, IA 52004. The benefit page number is 20132010 under Theresa.