Mom wants change after son gets hit at school

A fight that broke out at Sudlow Intermediate School left twelve year old James Skaff with cuts and bruises on his head.



He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with his principal.

When his mom jasmine saw him….

“Just cried and hugged him,” said James’ mom, Jasmine Skaff. “They gave us a moment together. I said i’m so sorry i said we’ll get this taken care.”

His mom says he was being bullied by another student.

“The student was asked by the teacher to leave my son alone prior to this happening and the student told him that he would and the student did not,” said Skaff.

She says survellience video shows james pushing the student against a wall.

“It was then that the boy punched him in the face eleven times, is what the police officer said and then when James fell to the ground, then he kicked him in the face and then walked off,” said Skaff.

Skaff was told only one staff member was in the lunchroom at the time.

“My main concern is not the bullying or harassment itself, because no matter how old you are or where you are, you’re always going to run in to people like that,” said Skaff. “My issue is that with the increase of violence especially within middle schools there are clearly not enough staff members there to meet the demands in keeping other children safe.”

So she wants to see change.

“Every parent is tired,” said Skaff. “If me advocating for parents, we are tired and exhausted in having to deal with these recurring situations every kid should have a right to a education and to learn and to go to an environment that is safe.”