The Monarch Rescue Team QC will be assisting with constructing a monarch habitat May 21 at Camp Loud Thunder Scout Camp.

Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America is hosting Monarch Rescue Team QC and has invited local Cub Scouts to participate in the project at Illowa’s Scout camp. Camp Loud Thunder hosts Illowa’s annual STEALTH event, introducing science, technology, engineering and math to the youngest members of the local Boy Scout program, in addition to the monarch habitat event.

According to a release:

From 1996 to 2020, the eastern monarch population plummeted from an estimated 383 million to just under 45 million. During her lifespan, a female monarch may lay hundreds of eggs. She deposits these pinhead-sized eggs on the underside of milkweed leaves, where they will hatch in 4-5 days, depending on the temperature. The newly hatched larva feeds voraciously on the milkweed, accumulating bitter chemicals from the host plant that help protect the monarch from predation by birds. Monarch Rescue Team QC, formed in 2021, is a non-profit based in Rock Island. The group, organized by Laura Burke and Paige Burke, seeks to educate about the need to save monarch butterflies “one caterpillar at a time”. Having an abundant source of milkweed in a relatively undisturbed location, one free from heavy traffic, over use of pesticides and in a protected area, is ideal for supporting young caterpillars. Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America

Monarch Rescue Team QC will be constructing the monarch habitat Saturday, May 21, 9:00 a.m. at Camp Loud Thunder Scout Camp, located at 9906 175th Street West, Illinois City. For more information on the monarch program, click here.