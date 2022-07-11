BURLINGTON, Iowa – Monday marked 66 days since United Auto Workers Local 807 went on strike against Case New Holland company’s plant here.

The union represents about 440 workers in Burlington. Leadership says so far the company’s first two offers have not been worthy of a vote by membership. The two sides do not have any new talks scheduled, but union leaders expect to resume them in the coming days. The company builds backhoes, loaders and forklifts at the Burlington plant.

Local 807 president Nick Gurensey doesn’t believe the company is serious about an offer yet. “If they do the changes with the 401k and insurance we figure most of our members are going to lose $4 an hour. So you take $1.73 raise they want to give our lowest member and knock $4 an hour off that.,” he said.

Gurensey says concessions to end a work stoppage in 2005 cut wages in half. “I can go down the street to the cookie factor that literally bakes cookies and puts them in a bag that make more money than my assemblymen start out,” he added.

Striking workers are getting $400 a week in strike pay. Some replacement workers are in the plant, but union leaders say they have not been able to keep up production at prior levels.

Nearly 65% of the union members now have less than five years in the plant. Union leadership has told them to be ready to stay on the picket lines for several more weeks. “This will end when the shareholders and the CEO lose enough money they take a hit,” Gurensey said.