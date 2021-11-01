Monday kickoff open enrollment on ACA Health Insurance Marketplace

The Department of Health and Human Services says more plans are available through its Marketplace than ever before.

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced Monday in a press release the start of open enrollment on the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace runs through January 15, allowing an additional month to enroll. For the 2022 plan year, the number of health insurance carriers on the ACA Marketplace has increased to 11.

“There are 275 plans, and while not every plan is available in every county, many will have little to no change from the number of plans offered last year,” IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said. “That is good news for Illinoisans in need of health coverage.”

Health insurance rates continue to trend downward this year, with an average 3% decrease in premiums statewide for the second lowest-cost Silver benchmark plans. Rate decreases for lowest-cost Gold plans are available this year in many more counties across the state.

For the 2022 analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan, click here. For more information on the ACA Marketplace open enrollment period, click here.