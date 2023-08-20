Monmouth College has been named one of Money magazine’s “2023 Best Colleges.”

The ranking is based upon a school’s affordability, quality and student outcomes. A total of 2,400 colleges and universities were eligible for the ranking, and it was given to only about 700 four-year schools.

“While no ranking is perfect, it is always gratifying whenever an independent organization recognizes Monmouth’s efforts to provide an affordable, quality college education to young people,” said Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt. “Monmouth has a proud tradition of being a college of high opportunity and high achievement, and this ranking affirms that work.”

Wyatt said the ranking is also “an affirmation of the excellent work that our faculty and staff do every day to provide our students a transformative educational experience within a caring community of learners.”

Monmouth Vice President for Enrollment Management Stephanie Levenson said that because cost is a major factor families consider when choosing a quality college, Monmouth is an excellent option because it offers a high-quality, affordable college education.

“Many families do not realize that 100% of Monmouth students receive some form of financial aid,” said Levenson. “When you combine that with the fact that 98% of our most recent alumni reported that they were either employed or enrolled in professional or graduate school within six months after graduation, Monmouth is an excellent investment for a young person who wants to realize their full potential and pursue a successful career. Our students graduate career-ready.”

Monmouth is preparing to welcome members of the Class of 2027 and the rest of its returning students to campus this weekend. The College’s annual Matriculation ceremony, which includes the signing of The Monmouth College Pledge by new students, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, on Wallace Hall Plaza.

The College’s annual Freshman Walkout down East Broadway and through downtown will get underway at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

