Monmouth alumnus and wife established scholarship for community college transfer students

Monmouth College has established a new scholarship to create more opportunities for transfer students.

The William and Joyce Heald Simpson Endowed Scholarship, established by 1965 Monmouth graduate William Simpson and his wife, Joyce, will be awarded annually to a transfer student from an Illinois or Iowa community college. The gift is part of the Light This Candle campaign, whose goal is to raise a minimum of $75 million by December 31.

William Simpson, 1965 Monmouth College graduate, Emeritus Monmouth College trustee (monmouthcollege.edu)

Starting out as a government major, Simpson said he received only average grades, but as he progressed, he said he was “nurtured” by Monmouth’s faculty. Simpson said they established the scholarship to help more students attend Monmouth. “I’ve always felt it was unfortunate if people didn’t go to college because they lacked the funds,” Simpson, an emeritus trustee of Monmouth, said. “It’s not that you can’t be happy in your life if you don’t go to college, but you might not fulfill your potential.”

The Simpsons have supported several of the College’s initiatives over the years. “Bill and Joyce believe deeply in higher education, and furthermore, in access for disadvantaged students to achieve a college degree,” Hannah Maher, Monmouth vice president for development and college relations, said. “With Bill’s life work serving and leading community colleges, paired with his own attainment of advanced degrees, he has been a strong leader on our Board of Trustees. Likewise, Joyce devoted herself and her work to education and to teacher instruction, ensuring students’ needs in the classroom were met.”

Simpson said it’s important for colleges to have plans in place for the future. He said that the scholarship that he and his wife established is one way to do that. “We’re not just trying to get through the next year,” Simpson said of his gift, specifically, and of the College’s Light This Candle campaign, in general. “We’re looking at how we sustain the College.”

