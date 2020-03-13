Monmouth College classes cancelled for next week

Monmouth College said in a press release that it is cancelling classes from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.

Classes will begin on Monday, March 23rd and operate under a flexible plan. Under the plan, individuals will be able to choose a strategy that works the best for them. The plan will remain in place for the rest of the semester.

“What serves our community best is the ability for faculty, staff, and students to make choices about how they work, whether that work is teaching, or learning, or carrying out the other roles the College needs,” president of Monmouth College, Clarence Wyatt said in a press release.

More information can be found here.