Monmouth College entering ‘cooldown’ period until end of semester

Monmouth College announced that the school will enter a cooldown period starting November 9 and last until the end of the semester on November 24 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Recently, Region 2, which includes the City of Monmouth and Warren County, was put under mitigation restrictions by the Illinois Department of Public Health, although colleges and universities are exempt from the order.

“However, as a result of these developments and in pursuit of the twin goals of safeguarding each other’s health and delivering our educational experience as effectively as possible, we decided it would be prudent for the College to enter into a cooldown period,” said Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt. “The cooldown will help our students, faculty and staff mitigate the increases we have seen and prepare students for returning to their home communities in good health at the conclusion of the semester.”

Under the cooldown, the following will be implemented:

A majority of the classes will be offered remotely.

Some classes will remain in-person, such as labs, music ensembles, studio classes, and some exams.

With in-person classes, strict mask and social distancing rules will be in place and groups will be under the 25-person limit.

Resident hall rules will be tightened, including residents may not visit other residence halls.

All food for students in resident halls will be provided via take out.

“This campus community — students, faculty and staff — have done extraordinary work in this most unusual of semesters,” Wyatt said. “It has not been easy, but each member of this community has risen to the occasion, and shown themselves to be Noble Scots. I know that members of the community will continue to do all they can over these next days to continue to give ourselves the gifts of each other’s health and of time together on this campus.”

For more information about the cooldown, visit this website.