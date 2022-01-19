Monmouth College has raised over $70 million, with 11 months left to hit $75-million goal

With 11 months remaining, the Monmouth College Light This Candle Campaign has raised more than 94 percent of its $75-million goal.

The campaign, which ends Dec. 31, 2022, has raised more than $70.4 million, according to a Wednesday college release.

“I am quite pleased with the campaign reaching the $70-million level, but I am not surprised in any way,” said William Goldsborough ’65, national campaign chair. “We have a strong base of committed, engaged alums who have had a great experience at Monmouth and who wish to make the same opportunity available to today’s and future students. It is my expectation that we will easily exceed our $75-million goal before the Campaign is completed.”

Launched in March 2019, Light This Candle has four objectives:

increasing scholarships and financial aid;

creating more opportunities for faculty and staff support and academic innovation;

adding to a capital improvements fund that supports campus infrastructure; and

creating a stronger financial base for the college by building an even stronger culture of philanthropy.

“This milestone has demonstrated the commitment of our alumni to higher education and the unique role that Monmouth College fulfills in developing young leaders,” said Monmouth Board of Trustees Chair Mark Kopinski ’79.

Of the $70.4 million raised thus far through Light This Candle, $55 million has come through current gifts and $14.8 million in the form of deferred gifts, according to Vice President for Development and College Relations Hannah Maher.

“It is a privilege to be a part of Monmouth College at this pivotal moment in our history,” Maher said. “I am grateful for our generous alumni and friends, who are committed to ensuring that this institution remains a place of opportunity and promise. We have seen the good work that a thousand hearts’ devotion can do. And we aren’t done yet – there is still time to see the possibilities ahead unfold before us.”

Monmouth president Clarence R. Wyatt also said he was not surprised that Light This Candle was near its minimum goal with more than 11 months remaining.

“I am so pleased at reaching this milestone in the campaign, but along with Campaign Chair Goldsborough, I am hardly surprised,” Wyatt said in the release. “Along with Board Chair Mark Kopinski and Vice President for Development and College Relations Hannah Maher, they are providing great leadership to the effort, and I want to thank them.

“Even more, I want to thank all those who have contributed so generously to the campaign thus far — and especially those faculty and staff who create an experience for our students that inspires such support. Just as the college changes the arc of our students’ lives, so the support generated by the campaign is accelerating the upward arc of Monmouth College. Now on to meeting and surpassing the $75-million goal.”

