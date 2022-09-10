A pair of traditional September events at Monmouth College will occur on the same day this year.



The first Monmouth Associates luncheon of the year and the annual Constitution Day talk will both be held on Thursday, Sept. 15.



The Associates program will begin at noon in the Whiteman-McMillan Highlander Room in Stockdale Center and feature Monmouth Director of Athletics Roger Haynes, who will introduce new members of the Fighting Scots coaching staff and discuss recent athletic projects on campus, including a new football office suite and renovations to the tennis courts.



At 7 p.m. in the Morgan Room in Poling Hall, political science professors Andre Audette and Jessica Vivian will present a talk titled “Constitutional Roots to Contemporary Issues.” The two Monmouth faculty members will talk about how the Constitution affects important contemporary issues such as abortion rights, marijuana policy and student loan forgiveness.



Each year, on or near Sept. 17, the college hosts an educational program to celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, a federal day that commemorates the signing of the final draft of the Constitution in 1787 in Philadelphia. The nation’s first Constitution Day was observed in 1952 to recognize the adoption of the Constitution and persons who have become U.S. citizens.



The Constitution Day talk is free and open to the public. The Associates talk is free, but there is a $15 charge per ticket for the luncheon portion of the program. Individuals attending the meal are asked to make reservations by Sept. 12 by phone at 309-457-2231 or by email at alumni@monmouthcollege.edu.



Parking for the Associates program is available along North Ninth Street and in the parking lot near the Stockdale Center