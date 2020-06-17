Monmouth College moves up fall semester by eight days

Monmouth College is starting their fall semester early this year. The reason is to avoid a potential second wave of the Coronavirus. The semester will now end before Thanksgiving and the fall break will be eliminated.

Winter break will begin before Thanksgiving and all academic days will still be accounted for according to Dean of Faculty, Mark Willhardt.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to pack a semester’s worth of material into what is essentially a term, but we think that’s going to give us the best opportunity to do what we do best which is to bring our students back into the residential setting to allow them to do the learning the way that they wanna do best.”