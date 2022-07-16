Holly Tharp, who was previously Monmouth College controller, has been named Vice President for Finance and Business at the College after a nationwide search. She replaces Melony Sacopulos, who was named Associate Vice Chancellor for Capital Financial Management at the University of Pittsburgh in April.



Tharp earned her Bachelor of Business degree in Human Resources and Marketing from the Western Illinois University in 2006 and a second Bachelor’s in Accounting from the college in 2010. She earned a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administrative Services from McKendree University in 2013.



She worked for more than six years at WIU in in various positions, including Assistant Bursar, Accounts Payable Manager and Accountant. She began working with Monmouth College in 2017, working as Assistant Controller for four and a half years and as Controller since September 2021.



“In both of these roles, and in her work since Melony’s departure for the University of Pittsburgh, Holly has demonstrated her devotion to the College and the community, her keen intelligence, and her ability to think and act as a strategic partner to grow revenue by recruiting more students and retaining them more effectively,” said President Clarence R. Wyatt.