Monmouth College plans for fully in-person classes in the fall and a full season of fall sports

Monmouth College plans for a full return of in-person classes, as well as a full season of fall sports.

All students, faculty, and staff will be tested before the start of the semester. Monmouth’s fall semester will begin Aug. 25.

Public safety measures aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be maintained. Random tests will continue through at least the fall semester.

“As more members of the Monmouth community are vaccinated and the number of positive COVID-19 cases and low positivity rates continue on campus and in our region, Monmouth will be prepared to have in-person classes during the fall semester,” said Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt.

Monmouth also intends on having a full season of fall sports. The college resumed intercollegiate competition in spring sports earlier this month.

In addition to fully in-person classes in the fall, Monmouth will also offer a limited schedule of classes this summer to ensure students stay on track toward graduation.

