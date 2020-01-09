Closings
Test School District 100

Monmouth Fire Department receives donation of life-saving equipment for pets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Monmouth Fire Department recently received a donation of equipment from Invisible Fence of the Quad Cities to increase the likelihood of pets surviving fire-related emergencies.

As part of the Project Breathe Program, Invisible Fence’s Phil Vroman donated kits including specialized oxygen masks for pets that are designed to fit around a dog or cat’s snout.

“These kits are a welcome addition to our toolbox. There have been times in the past when we have had to adapt oxygen kits designed for humans to work with a man’s best friend,” said Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat. “These new masks will be a great improvement, and we are glad to have a regional company like Invisible Fence that cares about animal safety and is willing to donate to the department.”

Structure fires can create large amounts of harmful smoke in a short amount of time. Because of the unique shape of a dog or cat’s snout, it can be problematic delivering oxygen rapidly to these pets once they have been removed from the scene of an incident. Pet-specific oxygen masks create a tight seal around the animal’s snout, allowing the correct amount of oxygen to be delivered, which further aids with recovery during fire-related emergencies.

The specialized oxygen mask kits will be stored on all first-response vehicles to use in times of need.

More information about the Monmouth Fire Department is available here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story