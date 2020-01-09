Monmouth Fire Department receives donation of life-saving equipment for pets

The Monmouth Fire Department recently received a donation of equipment from Invisible Fence of the Quad Cities to increase the likelihood of pets surviving fire-related emergencies.

As part of the Project Breathe Program, Invisible Fence’s Phil Vroman donated kits including specialized oxygen masks for pets that are designed to fit around a dog or cat’s snout.

“These kits are a welcome addition to our toolbox. There have been times in the past when we have had to adapt oxygen kits designed for humans to work with a man’s best friend,” said Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat. “These new masks will be a great improvement, and we are glad to have a regional company like Invisible Fence that cares about animal safety and is willing to donate to the department.”

Structure fires can create large amounts of harmful smoke in a short amount of time. Because of the unique shape of a dog or cat’s snout, it can be problematic delivering oxygen rapidly to these pets once they have been removed from the scene of an incident. Pet-specific oxygen masks create a tight seal around the animal’s snout, allowing the correct amount of oxygen to be delivered, which further aids with recovery during fire-related emergencies.

The specialized oxygen mask kits will be stored on all first-response vehicles to use in times of need.

More information about the Monmouth Fire Department is available here.