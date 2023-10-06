A 10-member search committee has been named to help select the next president of Monmouth College.

They were appointed by Ralph R. Velazquez Jr., vice chair of the Monmouth Board of Trustees and chair of the College’s Presidential Search Committee. The board plans to choose Monmouth’s next president in early 2024, and the college’s 15th president is expected to assume office in summer 2024, according to a Friday Monmouth release.

Monmouth’s next president will succeed Clarence Wyatt, who has been president since July 1, 2014.

Dr. Clarence Wyatt has been president of Monmouth College since 2014 (PRNewsFoto/Monmouth College).

“Our inclusive Presidential Search Committee represents the college’s deeply committed and enthusiastic constituencies,” said Velazquez, who is a 1979 Monmouth graduate. “This is an exciting time to be part of the Monmouth College community, and we look forward to working with the person who will help this college meet the challenges higher education faces and lead Monmouth to its next level of greatness.”

In addition to Velazquez, the search committee includes trustees Christine Beiermann Farr ’90, Mahendran Jawaharlal ’86, Brad Nahrstadt ’89 and Nancy Snowden; faculty members Saadullah Bashir of business and economics and Audra Goach of chemistry and chair of the Faculty Senate; two staff members — Vice President of Development and College Relations Hannah Maher and Vice President of Finance and Business Holly Tharp; and student Luis Castillo ’24 of Chicago, who is president of the Scots Student Senate, the campus student government.

The search committee will hold multiple listening sessions and conduct a constituent survey to help shape the search. The firm Storbeck Search, a nationally known and highly respected executive search firm, has been retained to assist with the search.

