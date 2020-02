As part of an ongoing investigation into several residential burglaries, the Monmouth Police and Illinois State Police conducted a search warrant at 817 South C Street in Monmouth.

During the search, police also executed an arrest warrant on Randall J. Bell, 57, of Monmouth, who was an occupant of the residence.

Bell has been charged with six counts of residential burglary and on count of possession of methamphetamine.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.