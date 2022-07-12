A 91-year-old Monmouth man died after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 34 westbound at 6th Street, in Warren County.

On July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m., a 2015 Orange Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound and failed to stop at the stop light, according to an Illinois State Police release. The Jeep struck the passenger side of a 2013 Brown Honda CRV as it was making a left-hand turn onto 6th Street.

The passenger of the CRV, Jack K. Stephens, 91, from Monmouth, Ill., was pronounced deceased on scene by the Warren County Coroner.

The driver of the CRV, Joy R. Stephens, 80, from Monmouth, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, Shawn P. Runge, 55, from Morris, Ill., was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was issued a citation for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.