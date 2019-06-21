Monmouth man sentenced in Xmas eve murder of his friend

An emotional day in court for two Monmouth families during a sentencing for first-degree murder today.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Drew Pearman to 32-years in jail for killing his friend, Zackery Talley.

It happened on Christmas Eve morning in 2017.

Pearman and Talley were hanging out where Pearman lived, in the detached garage of his parents home.

When Talley fell asleep on Pearman’s couch, Pearman shot him in the face.

He turned himself into police right after it happened.

Thursday’s sentence was a small semblance of justice for Talley’s loved ones.

“As I was thinking in the courtroom, there are really no winners today,” says Barry McNamara, Talley’s uncle.

McNamara remembers the call the morning of the tragedy.

“Monmouth hadn’t had a murder in 13 years and to think that when it finally happened it was our nephew was just, it was really staggering,” McNamara says.

“At that exact moment it felt like the world had lost color,” recalls Joshua Faust, Zack’s best friend.

Faust had just asked his best friend to be his best man.

Talley never made it.

“No amount of time served will ever be enough to me. If I’m being honest the only thing I could hope for is that every day is the worst day of his life,” Faust says.

Faust had met Pearman before– even inviting him to his home.

“The biggest shock for me is knowing that someone that was friends with Zack, that knew what a good guy he was, could have harmed Zack in that way,” Faust says.

No one still knows why Pearman decided to pull the trigger, not even the killer himself, who says he doesn’t remember most of what happened that night.

But Faust says the motive doesn’t even matter anymore.

“Whether there was a motive or not, it doesn’t change my feelings,” he says.

McNamara says Talley’s mom has been battered by loss.

“It’s been a horrible ordeal for Kitty these last 18 months,” he says.

“Zack was killed on December 24th of 2017. Three days later, his father passed away, my brother in law. He’d been in not the best of health but… As somebody else said on the stand, he died of a broken heart. You could really say that,” McNamara says.

But for now, family and friends hope to move forward together.

“Kitty is never going to get Zack back and she knows that and it’s hard to deal with but hopefully now she can move on and find some happiness. Hopefully we all can,” McNamara says.

After the hearing, sending a message to the heavens with Talley’s favorite color.

“We love you, Zack. Rest in peace, Zack,” loved ones shouted as they released blue balloons into the sky.

Pearman has been in jail since December of 2017.

The judge says that time-served will count towards his sentence.