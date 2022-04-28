Nine Monmouth College students were inducted Tuesday afternoon into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s honor society. The new members were inducted at a ceremony held in the College’s Wallace Hall.

Lambda Pi Eta has more than 500 active chapters at four-year colleges and universities in 47 states.

Monmouth’s Kappa chapter is the organization’s 10th oldest, according to a Monmouth release. Lambda Pi Eta represents what Aristotle described in Rhetoric as the three ingredients of persuasion: logos (logic), pathos (emotion) and ethos (character).

The nine new members inducted at Monmouth were: Janice Abel ’24 of Wataga, Ill.; Ezzie Baltierra-Chavez ’22 of Denver; Catherine Bozarth ’22 of Pekin, Ill.; Gabrielle Crothers ’23 of Washington, Ill.; Julia Oakson ’22 of Lombard, Ill.; Anneli Vorhies ’23 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Calista Warmowski ’23 of Ingleside, Ill.; Lena Wickens ’23 of Newark, Ill.; and Kailey Woolard ’22 of Dixon, Ill.