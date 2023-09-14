If you always wanted to know what it was like to live and work on the Galapagos Islands, Kristy Krisher of Galesburg will tell you.

Monmouth College’s associate director of employer relations and internship director, Krisher will kick off this year’s Monmouth Associates series, a college-community luncheon series featuring college speakers. Her talk – “Adapting to Change in the Galapagos” – will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 21 at Meks on Main, 201 N. Main St., Monmouth.

Kristy Krisher and a giant sea turtle on the Galapagos Islands in June 2023.

While interning on the Galapagos Islands this past June, as she pursued her doctorate, Krisher got the full experience, from giant sea turtles and tropical heat, to curious teens and straddling the hemispheres. Adapting to change was a key part of her five-week stay, and Krisher says it’s also a key lesson for Monmouth students, many of whom she works with in her role at the College’s Wackerle Center for Career, Leadership and Fellowships, according to a Thursday Monmouth release.

Krisher is working toward a doctorate in education, in the Human Resource Development program at the University of Illinois, Urbana.

Over the summer, she met with about 30 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders in the Galapagos, focusing on career development.

“The students who live on the islands live in a bubble – very much so,” Krisher said in a previous Monmouth release. “There are many of them who want to leave the islands, but they hadn’t really figured out what that looked like, and I helped them start to think about that.”

Krisher (seen on the Galapagos) is pursuing her doctorate from the University of Illinois.

About 40% of the classes taught at the K-12 school where Krisher was stationed on the archipelago of volcanic islands in the Eastern Pacific are taught in English, and that included Krisher’s sessions. No language was spoken at all during one of her students’ favorite activities, which was attempting to act out certain professions.

“The jobs they know are tour guides, drivers, restaurant owners – things like that from the island,” said Krisher. “I learned they had some misconceptions about other jobs, such as what’s the difference between a judge and a policeman.”

While helping Galapagos teens realize the opportunities available to them beyond their bubble, Krisher also had plenty of chances to experience life inside the bubble, especially all the endemic wildlife, such as giant turtles and iguanas.

“I kayaked in the ocean with sea lions, and I swam with giant sea turtles, manta rays, stingrays and sharks,” she said. “I’ve traveled a lot, and it was definitely the most unique place I’ve ever been.”

Krisher is Monmouth College’s associate director of employer relations and internship director.

Krisher’s Sept. 21 presentation is free, but there is a $17 charge per ticket to eat lunch at the event. Individuals attending the meal are asked to make reservations by Sept. 18 at 309-457-2323 or at alumni@monmouthcollege.edu.

Parking will be available in the city lot at North First Street and East Archer Avenue or at the corner of North Main Street and West Boston Avenue.