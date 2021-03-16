Monmouth teen recognized for his contributions in the pandemic

A teen from Monmouth is being recognized for his contributions in the pandemic.

Out of hundreds of nominations across the country 13-year-old David Simmons was selected as one of three winners by USCelluar’s ‘The Future of Good’ program.

He was moved to help out in some way when the pandemic hit.



So he used a 3D printer to make face shields to help protect medical professionals during the crisis.



“When I saw that this hobby that I have could help people, and save their lives. I was just in immediately,” says Simmons.

He is being recognized for identifying a shortage of personal protective equipment and using his knowledge to develop a solution.

“I had already had a 3D printer for about two years when I saw the video of the person making face shields. So I already known a lot about how 3D printers work,” says Simmons.

Eventually making more than 150 face shields for healthcare professionals while also making a difference in his community.



“It’s just a really nice feeling knowing you have helped people,” says Simmons.

“He has just done such an amazing job being able to distribute these protective gear to his community local hospitals and the health department as well too,” says April Penn, Store manager at Galesburg USCelluar.

As part of Simmons reward $10,000 to further his cause.

While the pandemic won’t last forever it’s not stopping Simmons to continue to give back to his community.

“I have over the past few months designing a few things. I am also right now in the prototype phase of a reminder card that will help seniors remember to take their medications, and do household tasks,” Simmons.

He says you’re never to young to make difference.

Simmons says, “It’s such a worth it feeling to finally succeed and see your things making a difference in peoples lives.”

You can also view past winners from ‘The Future of Good’ program at their website.