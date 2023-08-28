U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17), Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies, and other local officials last week toured Monmouth neighborhoods to inspect where lead water service lines will be replaced, highlighting Sorensen’s efforts to bring back nearly $1 million for the community’s drinking water infrastructure.

Congressman Eric Sorensen (center) met with Monmouth officials on Aug. 24, 2023 about a $959,752 grant by the House Appropriation Interior Subcommittee to the city of Monmouth for replacement of lead water service lines.

“By investing in the infrastructure needed to provide clean and safe drinking water, the city of Monmouth is working to improve the lives of families and build a sustainable future for generations to come,” Sorensen said in a Monday release. “One of my most important jobs as a representative is to work with leaders here in Monmouth to make these goals a reality, and I look forward to continuing to put federal resources behind this vital project.”

“The efforts and support of U.S. Congressman Sorensen to include the dedication of $959,752 by the House Appropriation Interior Subcommittee to the city of Monmouth for the replacement of lead water service lines in the community is a meaningful and far-reaching first step in addressing this water quality challenge for Monmouth residents,” said Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies.

Given an estimated $8 to $9 million total cost of replacing all lead water service lines connected to the Monmouth municipal water distribution system, the city “greatly appreciates Congressman Sorensen’s influence in allowing the city to initiate this project by targeting those neighborhoods with residents who can least afford this cost,” the mayor said in the release.

These federal funds will also be spent in high-risk properties such as schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and childcare facilities where lead water service lines are known to exist.

“The allocation of federal funds will not only lessen the financial burden for the city and community residents but will also advance the time frame to fully and successfully complete this task,” Mayor Davies said.

The city of Monmouth has already started replacing lead water service lines throughout the community. Last month, Sorensen announced the inclusion of $959,752 to support the project in a FY2024 House Interior Appropriations Bill.

If passed by Congress, the funding will help Monmouth in its efforts to provide safe and clean drinking water to families. The funding was requested by Sorensen as part of the Community Project Funding process, which allows members of Congress to secure funds for critical initiatives in their communities.

Sorensen and local leaders also toured Monmouth’s Municipal Water Treatment Plant on Aug. 24, 2023.