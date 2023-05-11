The Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce will have its third-annual citywide sales event on Friday, May 19th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 20th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All families, clubs, churches, businesses and organizations are invited and encouraged to have sales on their property. To register with the chamber, call 309-734-3131 or email assistant@monmouthilchamber.com.

Starting on June 2, the chamber’s annual Friday Farmers Market & More begins, running through October at the 100 block of South 1st Street, Monmouth. The market runs every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact market@monmouthilchamber.com.