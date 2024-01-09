Get ready for heart racing action when Monster Jam returns to the Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive in Moline, this spring.

Some of the biggest names in monster trucks will be on hand, providing exciting family fun on Saturday, May 4 for two shows at 1 and 7 p.m. Crowds never know what to expect when these world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks send the dirt flying in full-tilt competitions of speed and skill. The expected lineup includes:

driven by Brandon Vinson; El Toro Loco ® driven by MJ Solorio;

driven by Ashley Sanford; Jurassic Attack driven by Dalton Widner;

Rottweiler driven by Berto Treviño; ThunderROARusä driven by Tony Ochs;

driven by James Calhoun and Velociraptor driven by Devin Winfield

The truck and driver lineup are subject to change. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 16. Fans can click here to become Preferred Customers and receive early access to the pre-sale offer code starting today.

The thrills start at the Monster Jam Pit Party from 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the 1 p.m. show and pit pass are required for entry. Fans can get up close to the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. The Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy, will keep everyone in the family occupied. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside about an hour before the event start time to enjoy festivities including competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Fans will be amazed as the world’s best drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in fierce battles for the Event Championship. Drivers compete in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions at speeds up to 70 mph. The Arena Series West Champion will automatically receive a bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals for the chance to become the World Champion. The 2024 Monster Jam World Finals will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18.

The Arena Championship Series West features eight skilled athletes battling for the championship while putting on an entertaining, innovative experience for fans. Back-to-back Arena Series champion Brandon Vinson in the legendary Grave Digger is working to repeat as series champion. Ashley Sanford, the 2023 Monster Jam Rookie of the Year, will go up against Megalodon. Tony Ochs hopes to harness the power of ThunderROARusä to the Championship while MJ Solorio is the one who plans to steer El Toro Loco to victory.

Click here for tickets or visit the Vibrant Arena box office.