Monster Jam will celebrate earth-shaking 30th anniversary in QC on April 23

The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Moline for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the TaxSlayer Center on April 23 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill, according to an arena release Tuesday. Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today (Jan. 18) before tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 25. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Monster trucks tore into the dirt at the TaxSlayer Center in 2019.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. At that party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Moline fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series West Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22.

The Monster Jam marks its 30th anniversary this year.

The Arena Championship Series West features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. Brandon Vinson gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine, the legendary Grave Digger, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Tristan England returns to competition in Earth Shaker, Bernard Lyght makes his debut in Megalodon, and Myranda Cozad in Scooby-Doo looks to lock in the championship.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com. Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies.