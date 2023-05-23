Build your personal reading stockpile with a monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

The fourth Friday monthly sales are hosted by Rock Island Public Library Foundation PALS volunteers (People Advocating for Library Services) in the library’s second floor Community Room. Attendees can fill a bag for a donation to benefit special library projects funded by PALS through the Rock Island Public Library Foundation. Additional dates in the ongoing fourth Friday book sale series include June 23 and July 28.

Volunteers are welcome. PALS volunteers and memberships are managed by the Rock Island Public Library Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Rock Island Library. Annual memberships start at $20 for an individual ($10 for those younger than 18.)

In addition to fundraising efforts and book sales, PALS volunteers may bring their talents and interests to a number of ongoing efforts, including advocacy, beautification, and programming support. Sponsorships and sustainer-level memberships are also available. PALS membership perks include BOGO offers at book sales, annual recognition, advance notice of advocacy campaigns and volunteer projects, and ticket offers for foundation fundraisers.

Because the foundation is a 501c3 organization, donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Money raised from book sales, PALS memberships, and other fundraising efforts support fine free lending, library programs, and more programs that fall outside the library’s tax-supported budget. For more information about PALS volunteer opportunities, visit here.

For information about donating books and other items to the monthly sale, see the guidelines posted here.

For more information about Rock Island Public Library services and events, visit the library’s website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Library social media.