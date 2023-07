CDAC Amusements will present Geneseo Moose Fest on Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, at 1025 State St., Geneseo, at the Moose Lodge property.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. July 7 and 1 p.m. July 8 with a carnival, including rides, food and games.

Admission is $20 for 20 tickets. On Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., you get unlimited rides for a $25 armband.