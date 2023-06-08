Five neighboring apartments were evacuated Thursday after the partial collapse of an apartment building in downtown Davenport.

According to a news release from the City of Davenport, city staff – in coordination with structural engineers – assessed the conditions of structures adjacent to the Davenport at 324 Main St. This work is being done in advance of increased dismantling activity at the partially collapsed building, the release says

During this assessment, it was determined that the building at 400 and 410 North Main St., commonly known as the Executive Square Building, had “areas of structural concern,” the release says.

Executive Square (photo by Bryan Bobb)

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City ordered the remaining five residential units in the property to be vacated,” according to the release. (The majority of the residential and all business units at the Executive Square Building were vacated on May 31.)

The building is now completely vacated, the release says. According to Scott County Auditor’s Office records, Kerr Enterprises LLC purchased the property in 2021.

The release says the city has ordered the property owner to install temporary structural shoring to the interior of the building before crews begin to dismantle the building at 324 Main St.

The Red Cross is prepared to assist people who have been displaced, who can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance, the release says.