More Business Growth in Bettendorf

R.I.A Credit Union broke ground in Bettendorf on a brand new project to the fastest growing area in the Quad Cities.

R.I.A is building a brand new branch that will be an addition spring boarded off the TBK Sports Complex. The building will host R.I.A and two other businesses.

Plenty of other businesses will be coming to the area including a new pub and grill as well as Enterprise Rental Cars among others.

There will be more housing development as well. A new elementary school is also currently under construction. Big things are definitely on the horizon for the area.