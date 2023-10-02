If you didn’t get enough explosive entertainment watching the old I-74 bridge come down, you have a couple more chances to watch the demolition.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will use controlled explosives to remove several piers from the old I-74 between Bettendorf and Moline. The demolition operation is expected to take place on Sunday, October 15 beginning as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Helm Group, the demolition company hired to do the work, will use controlled explosives to remove the piers. This means a temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to both vehicles and pedestrians.

The Mississippi River will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters to ensure public safety. The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on October 15. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours. Local law enforcement departments will be on-site monitoring the river during the demolition process.

The entire new I-74 bridge will be closed to traffic for about one hour on Sunday morning and a posted detour will be in place. Through traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river and routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74. The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for about 24 hours, starting the evening of October 14. The path will be closely monitored by local law enforcement.

People who want to watch the demolition should check the Restricted Area Map to make sure they’re not sitting in a closed area. The public is prohibited from accessing this area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will also be closed, but access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open. The parking lot next to the new bridge in Bettendorf will be closed to the public.

The public can safely watch the demolition on the project webcams here.

One last demolition to remove the remaining piers is expected this winter. For information and updates on the demolition progress, click here.