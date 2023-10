More demolition has been scheduled for the old I-74 bridge.

The last controlled explosion was to take down the cables and bridge’s suspensions. The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to use controlled explosives to remove several piers. The demolition is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 around 7:00 a.m. The new I-74 bridge will be closed that day to both cars and pedestrians for about an hour.

The last demolition to remove remaining piers is expected this winter.